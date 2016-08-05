Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, August 5, 2016

More good news in latest jobs report

Posted By on Fri, Aug 5, 2016 at 8:27 AM

American economic growth is surging, as employers added 255,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department announced today. The jobs growth was more robust than expected. The unemployment was flat at 4.9 percent. Meanwhile, June’s gain was revised upward by 5,000 jobs, and May by 13,000.

This marks a record 70 straight months of job growth (the previous record was 48).

Honestly it seems like some Republican predictions about what Obama would do to the economy have not come true. 



Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (14)
Email

Comments (14)

Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-14 of 14

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation