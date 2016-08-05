More good news in latest jobs report

Obamacare was signed into law in March 2010. The private sector hasn’t lost jobs since: https://t.co/fI8Y5Xzcz3 pic.twitter.com/GsMzTQeJVQ— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 5, 2016
Your monthly reminder that virtually all the employment growth in the recovery has been full-time. pic.twitter.com/bUrVDNRg76— Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) August 5, 2016
U.S. Unemployment Rate— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 5, 2016
July 2010: 9.5%
July 2011: 9.1%
July 2012: 8.3%
July 2013: 7.4%
July 2014: 6.2%
July 2015: 5.3%
July 2016: 4.9%
The unemployment rate doubled under Bush. It's fallen by more than half since it peaked under Obama. pic.twitter.com/VE3Dyg6y8a— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 5, 2016
Private sector job growth…— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 5, 2016
Under W Bush: ↓ 396,000
Under Obama: ↑ 10,798,000
