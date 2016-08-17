Surprise! Welfare drug testing is a waste of time and money

Here’s a short list of things more likely to happen than an Arkansas welfare recipient testing positive for drugs (the odds of our welfare recipients testing positive are 1 out of 800):Well, sure. But nothing says loving GOP-style better than spreading a little Big Brotherism and punishment around on the lucky ducks of the underclass.
You are more likely to be born with extra fingers or toes (1 in 500)
You are more (much more) likely to be audited (1 in 119)
You are more likely to catch a ball if you’re at a major league baseball game (1 in 570).
This drug screening program is a solution looking for a problem. There are still plenty of real problems in Arkansas. For example, Arkansas kids are very likely to grow up in poverty (1 in 4 kids do) or drop out of school (20 percent of students in Arkansas high schools don’t graduate on time). Perhaps we should focus on these issues instead.
