Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, August 22, 2016

Federal judge denies motion for new trial in Ted Suhl bribery case

Posted By on Mon, Aug 22, 2016 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge SUHL: Denied a new trial, he'll now appeal to the 8th Circuit. - NELSON CHENAULT
  • NELSON CHENAULT
  • SUHL: Denied a new trial, he'll now appeal to the 8th Circuit.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson today denied a motion for a new trial for Ted Suhl, the Arkansas businessman convicted of multiple counts of federal bribery in a jury trial last month.

Chuck Banks, an attorney for Suhl, said his client will appeal to the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. (Along with Banks, Suhl is represented by a defense team from Williams & Connolly, an elite D.C. firm.)

The defense's motion came in the form of a 50-page brief and over 100 pages of exhibits filed earlier today. But in his succinct order delivered the same afternoon, the judge said the defense raised no new points:
I have carefully reviewed the points raised in Defendant’s Motion for a New Trial (Doc. No. 132), each point having been raised at least once before the trial or during the trial (puts one in mind of the title of one of Hawthorne’s works, Twice-Told Tales).

Believing my previous rulings were correct and believing myself to be fully advised in the premises, I am of the opinion that the motion (Doc. No. 132) should be, and hereby is, DENIED.
Suhl's businesses provided mental and behavioral health services to thousands of children and teenagers over the decades, both at an inpatient facility in Northeast Arkansas formerly known as the Lord's Ranch (now renamed Trinity Behavioral Health) and through an outpatient provider, Arkansas Counseling Associates. The U.S. Department of Justice said Suhl funneled thousands of dollars to Steven Jones, a top official at the Arkansas Department of Human Services, in return for inside information and preferential treatment for his companies. From 2007 to 2011, Suhl regularly wrote checks to the 15th Street Church of God in Christ in West Memphis, where a local middleman named Phillip Carter was a deacon. Carter would then deliver cash payments to Jones, keeping a cut for himself. Suhl insists that the checks to the church were simply charitable donations.

After a six day trial in July, a jury convicted Suhl on one count of federal funds bribery, one count of interstate travel in aid of bribery and two counts of honest services fraud. He was acquitted on a third count of honest services fraud and a conspiracy count.

In its motion for a new trial, the defense criticized a number of things about how the proceedings unfolded in July:
Suhl was not permitted to fully cross examine the government’s key witness, [Phillip Carter.] Nor was he permitted to offer critical evidence supporting his defense that these donations were in fact charitable. The government constructively amended the Indictment on multiple occasions, ignoring the alleged agreement between Jones and Suhl, claiming that Suhl’s alleged payments were somehow now related to his entire business, and changing by a period of years the timeframe of an alleged official act. Finally, the Court gave jury instructions that permitted the jury to convict on bribery counts without actually finding a quid pro quo. Each error individually is fatal to the case. The cumulative effect is overwhelming and requires a new trial.
Extensive coverage of the trial can be found here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, and Day 6.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

  • The discipline gap

    Research shows Arkansas schools punish African-American students more frequently and more harshly than their white peers.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Sep 29, 2016

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: The Think Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week. In anticipation of Arkansas Times' Festival of Ideas this Saturday at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, we recommend things that make us think.
    • by Megan Blankenship, Benjamin Hardy, Michael Roberts, Seth Eli Barlow and Stephanie Smittle
    • Sep 23, 2016

  • Visionary Arkansans 2016

    They make an impact.
    • by Benjamin Hardy, David Koon, Lindsey Millar, Leslie Newell Peacock, Zoë Rom and Stephanie Smittle
    • Sep 15, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

  • History of lynching: Arkansas lands atop another bad list

    The New York Times reports today on a new history of lynchings in the South, which details 3,959 victims of "racial terror lynchings" in the 12 Southern states from 1877 to 1950. Arkansas lands at the top of a very dark list.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation