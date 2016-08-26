KAIT: Family services leader fired for 'integrity, honesty' reasons

During a series of text messages on the app GROUPME, an employee asked if it was okay to "tell off" someone in the training class. Blanchard responded, "Can you do it in private and say it never happened?"
Blanchard also stated, "Don't put anything in text, email, or written form that can be traced back to you."
"Terri Blanchard was unprofessional, unethical and lacked integrity by first not addressing the negative communication and secondly by taking part in the negative conversation," the state summarized in their hearing. "She actually encouraged the bad behavior by telling the staff to do something unethical in private and say it never happened."
An examination of the GROUPME conversations between the staff of the Greene County office revealed an ex-employee was still part of the conversation. The former employee "received confidential information because she was never removed from the group after departing DCFS."
The names of foster children, Social Security information, and Medicaid numbers were all included in the conversations.
Another text message shows that staff members were unprofessional when discussing their clients.
When discussing one client's arrest, someone posted "well at least she got her hair colored".
Another conversation took place about a 2-year old foster child who acts out sexually.
"Well at least she's touching herself and not anyone else," a staff member posted.
