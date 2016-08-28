Sunday, August 28, 2016
Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument
By Max Brantley
on Sun, Aug 28, 2016 at 8:43 AM
MAKE HIM PAY: A change.org petition drive targets Sen. Jason Rapert's drive for a religious monument on Capitol grounds.
You'd have to say Sen. Jason Rapert
walked right in the Satanic Temple's briar patch. His push for a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds is nearing fruition, which means it's nearing a certain lawsuit for religious establishment.
Unless, that is, it lets the Satanic Temple erect the statute to Baphomet it's requested to show that Arkansas is not guilty of a 1st Amendment violation in selective erections.
The Satanic Temple has been waging this church-state separation fight around the country. It lays out its case in an on-line petition drive
calling on forcing Rapert to pay the resulting legal fees for pressing a Christian symbol on public property.
The petition drive was started by "Lucien Greaves" of the Satanic Temple, written about at some length in a 2013 article in Vice.
As luck has it, Rapert was on KARK's Capitol View this morning to defend the monument.
