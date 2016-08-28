Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, August 28, 2016

Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

Posted By on Sun, Aug 28, 2016 at 8:43 AM

click to enlarge MAKE HIM PAY: A change.org petition drive targets Sen. Jason Rapert's drive for a religious monument on Capitol grounds.
  • MAKE HIM PAY: A change.org petition drive targets Sen. Jason Rapert's drive for a religious monument on Capitol grounds.

You'd have to say Sen. Jason Rapert walked right in the Satanic Temple's briar patch. His push for a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds is nearing fruition, which means it's nearing a certain lawsuit for religious establishment.

Unless, that is, it lets the Satanic Temple erect the statute to Baphomet it's requested to show that Arkansas is not guilty of a 1st Amendment violation in selective erections.

The Satanic Temple has been waging this church-state separation fight around the country. It lays out its case in an on-line petition drive calling on forcing Rapert to pay the resulting legal fees for pressing a Christian symbol on public property.

The petition drive was started by "Lucien Greaves" of the Satanic Temple, written about at some length in a 2013 article in Vice.

As luck has it, Rapert was on KARK's Capitol View this morning to defend the monument.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (30)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (30)

Showing 1-30 of 30

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-30 of 30

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

  • A bicoastal plea for equality — North Little Rock, too, in other words

    A petition drive urges North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith to move quickly to enact a non-discrimination policy in North Little Rock, particularly aimed at sending a welcoming signal to people of different sexual orientation.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 15, 2015

  • Mr. Hutchinson, veto that bill!

    Twitter and other social media are busy this snow day with people urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto SB 202, which strips local government of the power to pass civil rights ordinances protecting gay people. The bill is intended to preserve legal discrimination against LGBT people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

People who saved…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation