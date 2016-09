Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

click to enlarge MAKE HIM PAY: A change.org petition drive targets Sen. Jason Rapert's drive for a religious monument on Capitol grounds.

You'd have to saywalked right in the Satanic Temple's briar patch. His push for a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds is nearing fruition, which means it's nearing a certain lawsuit for religious establishment.Unless, that is, it lets the Satanic Temple erect the statute to Baphomet it's requested to show that Arkansas is not guilty of a 1st Amendment violation in selective erections.The Satanic Temple has been waging this church-state separation fight around the country . It lays out its case in an on-line petition drive calling on forcing Rapert to pay the resulting legal fees for pressing a Christian symbol on public property.The petition drive was started by "Lucien Greaves" of the Satanic Temple, written about at some length in a 2013 article in Vice.

As luck has it, Rapert was on KARK's Capitol View this morning to defend the monument.