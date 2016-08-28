Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

There Leslie Rutledge goes again; now she faults Hillary for Bill's infidelity 20 years ago Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearance Monday night on CBS — which produced a record amount of comment and views on both our Facebook page, Twitter account and Arkansas Blog — apparently didn't harm her standing as a Trump surrogate. She's back on air today, this time blaming Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's indiscretions 20 years ago.

John Walker rejects city apology for arrest during filming of police State Rep. John Walker rejects the city's apology for his arrest yesterday and complains at the city's decision to pursue a charge against an associate in his law firm.

Police release Walker arrest video; shows cops accusing him of being 'race baiter' The Little Rock police department released copies of dash camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the arrests of state Rep. John Walker, 79, for obstructing governmental operations, a charge later dropped. They reflect some sharp words between Walker and officers preceded his arrest.