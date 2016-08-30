Find out more →

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Arkansan on Obama's latest commutation list

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 2:43 PM

President Obama today announced commutations of the sentences of 111 federal prisoners convicted on non-violent drug charges, including one from Arkansas. More here.

Clarence Douglas Coakley of Dermott, sentenced in December 1996 in North Carolina to life plus 360 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine and cocaine base and two counts of distribution of cocaine base, had his sentence commuted to 360 months.

