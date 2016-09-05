Former Parkview coach charged with sexual assault

On May 18, 2016 Officer Donald Bakalekos made a report in reference to a sexual abuse. Dr. Booth, Parkview Principal, contacted Officer Bakalekos in reference to a letter he had re- ceived in the mail. The letter stated that a teacher, William Hardiman (B/M, 01/28/1971, of North Little Rock), had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student during the 2014- 2015 school years. Detectives interviewed the victim. The victim told detectives that they had an inappropriate relationship with a high school teacher. The victim stated the teacher’s name was William Hardiman a coach at Parkview High School. The Attorney General’s of- fice provided assistance in locating forensic evidence.Hardiman was suspended from his job with pay in August and an interim coach appointed by the school district, which didn't reveal the cause, but word leaked out then of the assault investigation.
On Sept 2, 2016 a warrant for Sexual Assault 1st Degree was obtained. Hardiman turned himself in at the Major Crimes Division at approximately 1800 hours. Hardiman was served with the warrant and transported to PCRJ.
