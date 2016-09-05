Find out more →

Monday, September 5, 2016

Former Parkview coach charged with sexual assault

Posted By on Mon, Sep 5, 2016 at 12:28 PM

WILLIAM HARDIMAN: Charged with sexual assault of former Parkview student.
The Little Rock police announced this morning that suspended Parkview High football coach William Hardiman, 45, has been arrested on a sexual assault charge  following an investigation begun by an anonymous letter to the school principal that said Hardiman had an inappropriate relationship with a student in 2014-15.

The release:

On May 18, 2016 Officer Donald Bakalekos made a report in reference to a sexual abuse. Dr. Booth, Parkview Principal, contacted Officer Bakalekos in reference to a letter he had re- ceived in the mail. The letter stated that a teacher, William Hardiman (B/M, 01/28/1971, of North Little Rock), had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student during the 2014- 2015 school years. Detectives interviewed the victim. The victim told detectives that they had an inappropriate relationship with a high school teacher. The victim stated the teacher’s name was William Hardiman a coach at Parkview High School. The Attorney General’s of- fice provided assistance in locating forensic evidence.

On Sept 2, 2016 a warrant for Sexual Assault 1st Degree was obtained. Hardiman turned himself in at the Major Crimes Division at approximately 1800 hours. Hardiman was served with the warrant and transported to PCRJ.
Hardiman was suspended from his job with pay in August and an interim coach appointed by the school district, which didn't reveal the cause, but word leaked out then of the assault investigation.

A police report provided few other details except to say the victim was a 2015 Parkview graduate. The letter said she'd gone on a field trip without Parkview's knowledge.

