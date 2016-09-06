Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Lawsuit challenges marijuana amendment

Posted By on Tue, Sep 6, 2016 at 2:43 PM

Now three lawsuits are pending over two competing medical marijuana initiatives.

Today, Arkansans Against Legal Marijuana (a combine of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Farm Bureau and the religious right Family Council) sued to disqualify a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow for-profits marijuana medical dispensaries for certain medical conditions. The same group had sued earlier against an initiated act allowing non-profit dispensaries. In both cases, lawsuits claim the ballot titles are misleading or incomplete. A third lawsuit has been filed against the initiated act by a purported supporter of decriminalized marijuana. That lawsuit challenges the sufficiency of signatures on the initiated act.

Here's the lawsuit. Toni Rose is the individual plaintiff. I note that Friday Law Firm is the counsel, as it was on the suit against the initiated act. David Couch, the lawyer leading the medical marijuana amendment campaign, had said he believed the Friday firm had a conflict in handling a case against his amendment because its major financial backer is businessman Cheney Pruett, who he described as a client of the Friday firm. Pruet, whose interests include payday lending, apparently has an interest in the marijuana business. I've asked Couch for comment. UPDATE: He said, "I'm surprised and shocked it was filed by the Friday firm."

His response to the complaint itself:

One of the things I tried to do with this amendment was to keep the same structure and language used in 2012. In 2012 the ballot title was approved by the Supreme Court. The items set forth in the complaint involve language or similar language that was in the 2012 proposal. I see nothing in the complaint that would give the reasonable voter any pause for concern. Also, it was a difficult process to get the ballot title approved by AG Rutledge but that process only made the ballot title better and more complete.  

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Who said the Civil War is over? See Arkansas legislature

    The Civil War isn't over. See the Arkansas legislature where defenders of Robert E. Lee and supporters of legislation damaging to black people are prominent on the agenda today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation