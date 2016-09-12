Arkansas Catholic school policy on LGBT students draws fire

The anti-LGBT addendum bars students from advocating, celebrating or expressing same-sex attraction "in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events." It also states that students "are expected to conduct themselves at school in a manner consistent with their biological sex," including when it comes to how they dress, which restrooms and pronouns they use, and how they are referred to in official school documents.The article quotes praise from a conservative church group and criticism from both a parent and from a former teacher at Mount St. Mary Academy, fired after she married her longtime same-sex partner.
"If the student's expression of gender, sexual identity, or sexuality should mislead others, or cause scandal, or have the potential to cause scandal, then the matter will first be discussed with the student and his/her parents," the addendum states. "If the issue is not resolved to the satisfaction of the school, whose primary goal must always be to uphold Catholic truths and principles, then the student may be dismissed."
"If you don't want to bring scandal against your school, then don't do things that discriminate against children," said Tippi McCullough, a member of Arkansas Stonewall Democrats who is also a former Catholic school teacher.
Showing 1-26 of 26
I do not think that trump would want to or let an overweight person call…
I didn't watch the debate because I knew she would have good points to make…
I'm trying (a little) and failing to resist an overwhelming wave of schadenfreude. She is…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings