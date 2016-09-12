Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, September 12, 2016

Arkansas Catholic school policy on LGBT students draws fire

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 7:21 AM

BISHOP ANTHONY TAYLOR
  • BISHOP ANTHONY TAYLOR
A new policy on LGBT students in Arkansas Catholic schools has drawn national attention following a report on KTHV.

The website newcivilrightsmovement.com characterizes the new policy, as some local equal rights advocates have to me, as making being LGBT punishable by expulsion from a Catholic school. The policy is believed to be a directive from Bishop Anthony Taylor, though he has not taken questions about it. As the article notes, Taylor equated homosexuality with incest in his friend of the court brief before the Arkansas Supreme Court in opposition to same-sex marriage.

The anti-LGBT addendum bars students from advocating, celebrating or expressing same-sex attraction "in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events." It also states that students "are expected to conduct themselves at school in a manner consistent with their biological sex," including when it comes to how they dress, which restrooms and pronouns they use, and how they are referred to in official school documents.

"If the student's expression of gender, sexual identity, or sexuality should mislead others, or cause scandal, or have the potential to cause scandal, then the matter will first be discussed with the student and his/her parents," the addendum states. "If the issue is not resolved to the satisfaction of the school, whose primary goal must always be to uphold Catholic truths and principles, then the student may be dismissed." 
The article quotes praise from a conservative church group and criticism from both a parent and from a former teacher at Mount St. Mary Academy, fired after she married her longtime same-sex partner.

"If you don't want to bring scandal against your school, then don't do things that discriminate against children," said Tippi McCullough, a member of Arkansas Stonewall Democrats who is also a former Catholic school teacher.

As yet, there have been no reports of disciplinary action taken against LGBT students in Arkansas Catholic schools on account of their sexual orientation.

A minor point, but the policy would seem to put the kibosh on that high school staple — comedic cross-dressing musical numbers in variety shows.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (24)
Email

Speaking of...

  • Catholic bishop calls for repeal of the death penalty

    September 4, 2015
    by Max Brantley
    Catholic Bishop Anthony Taylor urges Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the legislature to end the death penalty and set no executions for those currently on Death Row. Violence begets violence, he writes in Arkansas Catholic. /more/

  • Catholic bishop offers counsel on Ashley Madison information

    August 31, 2015
    by Max Brantley
    Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Catholic Church's Little Rock diocese has published counsel in the Arkansas Catholic about the identification of people as paying customers of the Ashley Madison website that promoted itself as an outlet for people seeking adulterous affairs. /more/

  • Catholic bishop decries Supreme Court's marriage equality ruling

    July 1, 2015
    by Max Brantley
    Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Catholic diocese of Little Rock intervened in the Arkansas lawsuit attempting to end the state ban on same-sex marriage and his side's loss of that case before the U.S. Supreme Court left him with something less than the pope's occasional conciliatory tone where many disagree with church doctrine. /more/

  • Diocese of Little Rock and others applaud Obama's actions on immigration

    November 21, 2014
    by Benjamin Hardy
    The Arkansas United Community Coalition says about 14,000 undocumented adults in Arkansas should be eligible to take advantage of the order and obtain relief from deportation. Another 2,000 youth will also qualify. Other estimates put the number much higher. However, applications won't be available for another 60 - 180 days. /more/

  • Advocacy group faults bishop's response on abusive priest

    November 7, 2014
    by Max Brantley
    A group that works to expose abusive priests says it will demonstrate in Little Rock Saturday because of what it believes is an inadequate response by Arkansas Catholic Bishop Anthony Taylor to discovery of an abusive priest in Yell County. /more/

  • Bishop: Immigrant children shouldn't be used for political posturing

    July 25, 2014
    by Max Brantley
    Bishop Anthony B. Taylor of the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has issued a statement about the influx of immigrants, many of them children, arriving at the U.S. border. He calls for a brotherly response, including welcoming them in Catholic parishes, rather than a political outcry. /more/

  • Catholic bishop joins push to enroll people in Arkansas's private option

    June 20, 2014
    by Max Brantley
    The Arkansas legislature took the crazy step of approving the private option version of Medicaid expansion while also preventing government from publicizing its available (preparatory Rep. Nate Bell said to killing Obamacare altogether.) /more/

  • Catholic bishop says diocese will intervene to support ban on same-sex marriage

    May 12, 2014
    by Max Brantley
    There's a new pope who's made some famously friendly remarks toward gay and lesbian people, but the Little Rock Catholic diocese made it clear today that it wants to keep same-sex marriage illegal in Arkansas. It will attempt to intervene in the lawsuit on the side of preserving legal discrimination. Bishop Anthony Taylor did describe what he termed a "third way" course between "marginalization" of homosexuals and "inventing rights" for them. That way, he said, is "supportive of the dignity and human rights of the homosexual person, while at the same time promoting and protecting marriage as the basis of the family, the primary unit of society." The people who married today found little dignity, of course, in being treated as second-class citizens when it comes to forming families. /more/

  • UPDATE: Catholic bishop voices reservations about QualChoice acquisition, completed today

    May 1, 2014
    by Max Brantley
    Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Little Rock Catholic diocese has expressed reservations about the acquisition of the QualChoice insurance company by Catholic Health Initiatives, which operates the St. Vincent Health System. The issue would appear to be insurance coverage of reproductive care. Despite the bishop's concern, the deal has been done, it was announced this morning. /more/

  • Silence continues on UAMS-St. Vincent combine

    July 24, 2013
    by Max Brantley
    Our frequent correspondent Joann Coleman reports that a discussion of the proposed UAMS-St. Vincent combination, which had appeared on an early agenda for today's meeting of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, didn't happen. /more/
  • More »

Comments (24)

Showing 1-24 of 24

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-24 of 24

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Guess who's coming to UA dinner? It's a state secret

    The University of Arkansas says it is a secret who's been invited, other than university employees, to the gala tonight at UA to begin a major fund drive.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 16, 2016

  • Trump triangulates on President Obama's birthplace

    Desperate to carve out at least a few black voters, Donald Trump's campaign yesterday issued a statement saying Trump now believes President Obama was born in the United States, after years of vociferously questioning that acknowledged fact. Trump himself did not.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 16, 2016

  • Legislative overreach again: This time in children's services

    Another outrage in the morning paper was the continued assault on child protective services by Sen. Alan Clark of Hot Springs. Praise where due for Sen. Missy Irvin in pushing back.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 16, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • UA fund-raising intrigue and Brother Honky. More pieces of the puzzle.

    Political intrigue surrounds the University of Arkansas's billion-dollar fund-drive, a fancy gala planned at the UA this week and the departure of the campus' former chief fund-raiser, Chris Wyrick.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation