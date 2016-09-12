Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, September 12, 2016

Governor opposes medical marijuana

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge asa.jpg

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reiterated his opposition to proposed medical marijuana initiatives at a news conference today flanked by doctors.

He said the measures wouldn't lead to good medical practice. He repeats the availability of Marinol, a prescription that drug that contains a synthetic form of the active ingredient in marijuana. Proponents of medical marijuana say it's inferior. Many experts agree.

Hutchinson echoes his Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe in urging FDA study, not doing science at the ballot box.

Bledsoe equated "Big Tobacco" with "Big Marijuana." Indeed, legal marijuana will produce profits for someone. Marijuana is not medicine, he said. It has some components that have shown promise, but he said they should be isolated, purified and studied for approval by the FDA.

I remain where I wrote I was last week: In support of legal marijuana, for medicine or otherwise. It's less dangerous than alcohol and the supporters of its efficacy for pain relief or appetite stimulation — real people who've had real relief with its use — are legion.

Bledsoe said it would be a violation of the Hippocratic oath to endorse the measures. Here's some polling that shows 76 percent of physicians endorse legal medical marijuana, particularly oncologists and hematologists according to other polling.

UAMS, desperately in need of state money, provided some of its officials on state time to campaign against the medical marijuana measures.

"This is not good medicine," said the governor. He promised some other talking points in days ahead. It became clear they'll beat up on poor people, by noting that one measure proposes using a tax on sales to provide marijuana to low-income people. Sure. If poor cancer patients need pain relief, they can get an effen job. Seconds later, Hutchinson said Arkansas was a "compassionate" state. 

These organizations were represented as being against medical marijuana: Arkansas Medical Society; Arkansas Hospital Association; Family Physician Association; Pharmacy Association; UAMS; Arkansas Children’s Hospital; Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI); Arkansas Department of Health (ADH); and Arkansas Heart Hospital.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (32)
Email

Speaking of Medical Marijuana, Asa Hutchinson

Comments (32)

Showing 1-32 of 32

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-32 of 32

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Thank goodness. An open line, week-ending video

    Here's the Veterans Day open line and the daily roundup of news and comment. Surely next week can't be any worse.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 11, 2016

  • Arkansas Catholic bishop on Trump: Mixed blessing

    Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Diocese of Little Rock has published an election commentary in Arkansas Catholic. Mixed review of the Trump campaign, particularly as it pertains to treatment of immigrants of Hispanic origin and women.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 11, 2016

  • A call to combat election-related bullying UPDATE

    The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Arkansas Citizens First Congress have called for  a coordinated response to reports of election-related mistreatment of minority students.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 11, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Judge Griffen: Why black lives matter

    Another few words from Judge Wendell Griffen growing from the controversy over the sale of Black Lives Matter T-shirts at the state black history museum — removed by the administration and restored after protests from Griffen and others stirred by a story in the Arkansas Times:
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 13, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!

Most Viewed

  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.

  • Tension reported in South Arkansas high schools

    Reports are bubbling about election-related tension in one Southeast Arkansas high school and a police call to another.

  • Trump announces transition team

    I'm pleased to share a news release from the Donald Trump campaign announcing members of his transition team — led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

  • Arkansas by the numbers: The victories for Trump and marijuana

    Hendrix College professor and Times columnist Jay Barth has put together an analysis of the election Tuesday on the demographics that brought Donald Trump and medical marijuana victories in Arkansas.A familiar Republican coalition, plus the now famous less-educated white voter, gave Trump a big win. Marijuana is harder to pin down.

  • Arkansas Catholic bishop on Trump: Mixed blessing

    Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Diocese of Little Rock has published an election commentary in Arkansas Catholic. Mixed review of the Trump campaign, particularly as it pertains to treatment of immigrants of Hispanic origin and women.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation