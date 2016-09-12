Find out more →

Monday, September 12, 2016

Vox pop: Mixed response to Capitol monument proposals

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge BAPHOMET: It trailed Ten Commandments proposal in monument hotline calls. - SATANIC TEMPLE/VIA RELIGIONNEWS.COM
  • Satanic Temple/via Religionnews.com
  • BAPHOMET: It trailed Ten Commandments proposal in monument hotline calls.
AP reports on feedback the secretary of state's office is receiving via a hotline on proposals to put monuments on the Capitol grounds — specifically a legislatively authorized 10 Commandments monument or the Satanic Temple's idea for a statue of Baphomet.

A third proposal, by atheists and skeptics of Saline County, is a late arrival. It would erect a brick wall to symbolize a wall between church (the commandments monument) and state (the Capitol.)

Martin's office tallied 231 phone calls — 111 against Satan and 36 for the commandments. But 35 opposed any religious monument, 26 opposed the commandments and a dozen voted for Satan. One caller suggested placing Baphomet and the commandments on the grounds according to the injunction in Matthew: Get thee behind me, Satan.

There's wisdom in those numbers. The best option is no additional statuary. Plant another tree or rose garden.

