Monday, September 12, 2016
Vox pop: Mixed response to Capitol monument proposals
Posted
By Max Brantley
on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 2:20 PM
click to enlarge
AP reports on feedback
-
Satanic Temple/via Religionnews.com
-
BAPHOMET: It trailed Ten Commandments proposal in monument hotline calls.
the secretary of state'
s office is receiving via a hotline on proposals to put monuments on the Capitol ground
s — specifically a legislatively authorized 10 Commandments
monument or the Satanic Temple
's idea for a statue of Baphomet.
A third proposal, by atheists and skeptics of Saline County, is a late arrival. It would erect a brick wall to symbolize a wall between church (the commandments monument) and state (the Capitol.)
Martin's office tallied 231 phone calls — 111 against Satan and 36 for the commandments. But 35 opposed any religious monument, 26 opposed the commandments and a dozen voted for Satan. One caller suggested placing Baphomet and the commandments on the grounds according to the injunction in Matthew: Get thee behind me, Satan.
There's wisdom in those numbers. The best option is no additional statuary. Plant another tree or rose garden.
Tags: Arkansas Capitol, monuments, Ten Commandments, Satanic Temple, Baphomet, wall of separation, Image