Vox pop: Mixed response to Capitol monument proposals

Most Shared 'The night we almost lost Arkansas' Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he? Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.