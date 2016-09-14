National Merit semi-finalists announced in Arkansas

Arkansas has 143 semi-finalists in the annual competition forand massiveIt had more than 4,000 students in grades 9-12 last year.Bentonville had 18 semi-finalists;, 16; the selective admissionin Hot Springs, 14;, 12, and10., the college prep-aiming charter school in Fayetteville, had eight.In Pulaski County,had one semi-finalist andin Little Rock, had one. Among private schools,had 8 andandhad two each. Home-schooled students also were semi-finalists in Pulaski County, one each from Little Rock and North Little Rock.Winners south of Little Rock in Arkansas were few and far between — one each from Bauxite, Bryant, Glen Rose and Hot Springs Lakeside.About 1.6 million juniors took the PSAT qualifying test last October and about 16,000 were named semi-finalists. About 90 percent will become finalists.