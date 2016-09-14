Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

National Merit semi-finalists announced in Arkansas

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 12:01 AM

Arkansas has 143 semi-finalists in the annual competition for National Merit Scholarships and massive Bentonville High School topped the list of winners. It had more than 4,000 students in grades 9-12 last year.

Bentonville had 18 semi-finalists; Fayetteville High, 16; the selective admission Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science and the Arts in Hot Springs, 14; Little Rock Central, 12, and Cabot, 10. Haas Hall, the college prep-aiming charter school in Fayetteville, had eight.

In Pulaski County, North Little Rock had one semi-finalist and Parkview Magnet in Little Rock, had one. Among private schools, Pulaski Academy had 8 and Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock Christian and Mount St. Mary had two each. Home-schooled students also were semi-finalists in Pulaski County, one each from Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Winners south of Little Rock in Arkansas  were few and far between — one each from Bauxite, Bryant, Glen Rose and Hot Springs Lakeside.

Here's the complete list.
About 1.6 million juniors took the PSAT qualifying test last October and about 16,000 were named semi-finalists. About 90 percent will become finalists. 

