Satanic Temple announces temporary home for Baphomet

Our monument, as we stated in our application to the AR Secretary of State’s office, commemorates the Judicial trial and error that “that helped us to realize our need for a rational, secular legal system. Standards such as the accuser’s burden of proof, the presumption of innocence, a respect for material evidence.” These modern legal standards, we argue, have roots in corrective measures against moral panics and witch-hunts, and “are all a result of our finding ways to subdue brute mob intolerance.” And so, in contrast to the 10 Commandments, We, The Satanic Temple, are offering to place a bronze 1-ton 8 and ½ ft. goat-headed “Baphomet” monument alongside it (or, failing that, directly before it).The temple's announcement of a temporary home for Baphomet includes an update on the group's effort to establish after-school Satan Clubs in public schools where evangelical Christian groups have been given meeting privileges.
On our ASSC website (also launched on July 30th) we explained that "the pre-existing presence of evangelical after school clubs not only established a precedent for which school districts must now accept Satanic groups, but the evangelical after school clubs have created the need for Satanic after school clubs to offer a contrasting balance to student’s extracurricular activities."
