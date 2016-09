Satanic Temple announces temporary home for Baphomet

click to enlarge SATAN CLUBS: A new drive by the Satanic Temple, which is hoping to place a statue on the Capitol grounds.

Our monument, as we stated in our application to the AR Secretary of State’s office, commemorates the Judicial trial and error that “that helped us to realize our need for a rational, secular legal system. Standards such as the accuser’s burden of proof, the presumption of innocence, a respect for material evidence.” These modern legal standards, we argue, have roots in corrective measures against moral panics and witch-hunts, and “are all a result of our finding ways to subdue brute mob intolerance.” And so, in contrast to the 10 Commandments, We, The Satanic Temple, are offering to place a bronze 1-ton 8 and ½ ft. goat-headed “Baphomet” monument alongside it (or, failing that, directly before it).



On our ASSC website (also launched on July 30th) we explained that "the pre-existing presence of evangelical after school clubs not only established a precedent for which school districts must now accept Satanic groups, but the evangelical after school clubs have created the need for Satanic after school clubs to offer a contrasting balance to student’s extracurricular activities."

Thehas purchased a former funeral home in Salem, Mass.for an international headquarters and says it "will also house the seven-and-a-half foot tall bronze statue ofuntil an offer to donate the statue for presentation onalongside the Ten Commandments is accepted."Baphomet is a goat-headed statue that's a symbol of the Satanic Temple's national effort to encourage separation of church and state. It's been offered for the Arkansas Capitol as a counter to the religion-motivated placement of aapproved by the legislature.has said the Ten Commandments are going in, it's just a question of placement. He also says he hopes that the Satanic Temple monument won't be approved by his Capitol grounds commission. It's a near certainty the legislature won't give approval in any case. Martin says that is required. And so a lawsuit, similar to one won in Oklahoma against a commandments monument by the Satanic Temple, is a certainty here. Presumably the Satanic Temple would withdraw its monument offer to Arkansas if the Ten Commandments monument was withdrawn. The group's newsletter explains:The temple's announcement of a temporary home for Baphomet includes an update on the group's effort to establish after-school Satan Clubs in public schools where evangelical Christian groups have been given meeting privileges.Jason Rapert's head explodes again.Find out more about the temple and sign up for its newsletter at its website