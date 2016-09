ETHICS PROBE: Agency will review apparent late and incomplete campaign filings by Mark Lowery.

Another complaint about lax campaign finance reporting has been filed against a Republican state representative,of Maumelle.Lindsay Brown of North Little Rock, who filed the complaint against Lowery, announced that he'd received confirmation from the Ethics Commission that he'd made sufficient factual allegations to prompt a further review by the commission staff.Brown complained that Lowery filed multiple reports late, by times ranging from a week to three months, and that he still hadn't filed a quarterly report for one period in 2015.Brown noted that Lowery was fined in January 2013 for failure to file a final report for his primary campaign and three monthly reports during the 2012 general election.Said Brown in a prepared statement:I've asked Lowery for a comment. Democrat Bill Rahn is opposing Lowery in the November election.UPDATE: Lowery said he'd provide a copy of his formal response when prepared and said he intended to file all reports leading up to the November election. He commented in passing that he'd noted the complaint against him was "notarized by agents of the AFL-CIO."Thereference is to Lowery's appearance on a database of names from Ashley Madison, putatively a website aimed at attracting adulterers. In a statement at the time, he apologized for using the site to try to find "companionship" after a marital separation and said, "I never met anyone through the site and I never used what are typically portrayed as the more sordid aspects of the site."As I mentioned yesterday in an item on a similar complaint against Republican Rep. Mike Holcomb, the GOP-controlled legislature has changed ethics law to allow legislators cited for late or erroneous filings to correct them when called to their attention. You might think a pattern of doing this over more than one election cycle might give cause for the Ethics Commission to question the sincerity of an "oversight" excuse.UPDATE: Here's Lowery's formal response: