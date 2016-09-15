"It's ridiculous that a two-term State Representative would neglect to file his required financial reports for months and didn't even bother to file others," said Brown. "Maybe if Mark Lowery spent less time on Ashley Madison.com and more time following the law, he wouldn't be under investigation by the Ethics Commission."I've asked Lowery for a comment. Democrat Bill Rahn is opposing Lowery in the November election.
Commission staff and members,
I am in receipt of the citizen’s complaint filed August 12 detailing various late filings of campaign contribution and expense reports.
First and foremost, I want to state that there has been no intent or attempt to conceal the sources and amounts of contributions or the expenses paid by the campaign. The late filings are simply errors of which I wish I could turn back the clock and correct. Unfortunately the “cure period” to correct reports does not afford me the opportunity to correct the report submittal dates.
The most significant of the untimely filings were due to my misunderstanding of the requirements to file during a primary election period in which I did not have an opponent. I was mistaken in believing that an end of campaign filing was all that was required in an unopposed election cycle.
As for any other untimely submittals referenced in the complaint I will just have to accept blame for a lack of attention to detail.
I will be glad to elaborate further should you need to speak to me privately or in a hearing before the commission but wanted to provide this short statement to acknowledge receipt of the complaint and provide some explanation.
