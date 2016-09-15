Bethel Heights police shoot motorist who struck one with car

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested by Bethel Heights Police (Benton County) to investigate the use of deadly force by two of their officers.



At approximately 11:30 PM (Wednesday, September 14, 2016) a local police officer attempting to take custody of a suspect was struck by a vehicle operated by the suspect. The officer struck by the vehicle and another officer at the scene fired their handguns striking the driver who was transported to an area hospital. The wounds to the suspect are not believed to be life threatening.



The officer was also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries and was later released.



The state police investigation will be confined to the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The State Police is investigating the non-fatal shooting of a motorist by Bethel Heights police officers, one of whom reportedly as struck by the suspect's vehicle.The release:No identities were release.