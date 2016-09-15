Find out more →

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Former Hope hospital officials plead guilty to failure to pay payroll taxes

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 3:02 PM

James Cheek, 68, and Herschel Breig, 68,  former principals of the Hope Medical Park Hospital, pleaded guilty today in federal court in Texarkana to failure to $6 million in payroll taxes owed by the hospital.

The plea covers operations 2009-2012.

The Justice Department said sentence will be later. The maximum penalty is five years in prison, but usually is less, a news release said.

The pair was convicted of a similar charge in Texas eight years ago. Other allegations about their operations were made in the linked story at the time the Hope hospital became mired in financial problems in 2012.  The hospital survived and is under new ownership.

