Thursday, September 15, 2016

Hutchinson names justice for casino case

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 12:41 PM

WARREN DUPWE
  • WARREN DUPWE
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Warren Dupwe, a Jonesboro lawyer, to be a special justice on the lawsuit seeking to disqualify the proposed amendment to allow three more casinos in Arkansas.

Justice Courtney Goodson recused. She didn't state a reason, but has connections to  the thoroughbred racing business at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. Oaklawn opposes the amendment.

Governor Hutchinson also has said he opposes the amendment to give private companies the authority in the Constitution to own casinos in Washington, Boone and Miller counties.

Dupwe is a long-time Republican who's sought office several times.

