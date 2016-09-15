Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Legal medical marijuana: Promise for opioid addiction?

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 3:27 PM

And speaking of medical marijuana, this just out from the Washington Post sounds worth a read, including by the Arkansas surgeon general and them:



click to enlarge pot.jpg
That's good news if true, isn't it? Unless you are an opioids maker.

In a related matter, the Cato Institute will release tomorrow a report that concludes from studies in four states where marijuana has been fully legalized — Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska — that it has had "minimal effects on marijuana use and related outcomes"  — pro or con. 

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of Medical Marijuana, opioids

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Kochs plan to spend $889 million in 2016 campaign

    Breathaking. The political organization backed by the Koch brothers plans to spend almost a billion dollars in the 2016 campaign cycle.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 26, 2015

  • Q&A on moving the Arkansas Arts Center to North Little Rock

    As details emerge about the idea to move the Arkansas Arts Center to North Little Rock, some interesting points of discussion also emerge. Such as — will Little Rock elites patronize a museum in ..... North Little Rock?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 3, 2015

  • Scheduled activities of the legislature: Open to the public

    A legal friend buttresses my daily mention that the public should feel free to attend the "scheduled activities" at which major lobbies are running roughshod over Amendment 94 by having daily free meals and cocktails paid by special interests, in many cases at hideaway Capitol Hill apartments in which the entire legislature could not fit, even if they wanted to do so.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

Most Shared

  • UA fund-raising intrigue and Brother Honky. More pieces of the puzzle.

    Political intrigue surrounds the University of Arkansas's billion-dollar fund-drive, a fancy gala planned at the UA this week and the departure of the campus' former chief fund-raiser, Chris Wyrick.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation