Thursday, September 15, 2016

McCrory officer dies in wreck with deer

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 10:45 AM

The State Police report that Robert Aaron Baker, 26, a McCrory police officer for four years, was fatally injured about 5 a.m. today when his patrol car collided with a deer.

Bakers was driving north on Highway 17, south of Patterson, en route to assist on a Woondruff County sheriff's office call. 

