Medical pot or not? A yes and a no

Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill into law Wednesday that would add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of conditions that would qualify people for medical marijuana, a move actively sought by combat veterans.* A NO FOR NOW: Arkansas will get a visit next week from Kevin Sabet, a noted crusader against legal marijuana campaigns. He's neither physician nor scientist, but has been a White House drug policy adviser and turns up in most state decriminalization efforts as CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. It now advocates for "science-based, health-first mindset" regarding legalization.
Christie said he supported the bill because an estimated 20 percent of veterans returning from the Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from this "debilitating" illness.
Other means of treatment would have be tried first before a doctor could recommend cannabis, to prevent "misuse," according to the governor's bill-signing statement.
Sabet’s detractors also make note of the fact that Stuart Gitlow, an outspoken member of Project SAM’s board of directors, is the medical director for a pharmaceutical company marketing Zubsolv, a drug designed to treat opioid addiction, and that Robert DuPont, Sabet’s mentor, helps run a consulting firm specializing in drug testing management. Sabet himself was an advisory board member of the Drug Free America Foundation, an organization founded by Mel and Betty Sembler after they shut down STRAIGHT, Inc., a highly controversial drug treatment company. Drug manufacturers and drug testing companies are also major sponsors of anti-marijuana organizations like NAADAC. Could they be bankrolling Project SAM, too?Patrick Kennedy, in town this week for a conference on drug abuse, is a co-founder of Sabet's group.
Sabet insists that his organization receives zero funding from pharmaceutical companies, drug-testing interests or the government, although some of his trips and talks have been financed by organizations that do.
