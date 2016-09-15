Find out more →

Thursday, September 15, 2016

New special master in casino amendment challenge

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 10:34 AM

The Arkansas Supreme Court today named retired Judge John Jennings as special master to review evidence in challenges to petition signatures in the case seeking to disqualify a propose constitutional amendment that would legalize three new casinos owned by corporations controlled by two Missouri businessmen.

Retired Judge Ben Story of Forrest City had been appointed special master, but he recused from the case after learning that his daughter was a lobbyist for Oaklawn Park, operator of one of the two existing casinos in Arkansas. Oaklawn is helping pay for the challenge to the casino amendment.


Tags: , , , ,

