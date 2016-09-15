Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Supreme Court reverses another life sentence given to a juvenile for rape

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 10:30 AM

The Arkansas Supreme Court continued today considering appeals from people sentenced to life without parole sentences as juveniles, a practice the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional.

Today, the Court reversed the life without parole sentence of Billy Ray Smith for rape and robbery in Pike County. He went to jail Jan. 1, 1977, a month after he turned 17 and the day after the crimes.

The Court ordered that the case go back to circuit court for entry of a 50-year sentence, the maximum penalty for rape.

This case had a legal wrinkle. Smith had won a reversal of his original sentence but was convicted and re-sentenced to consecutive 50-year sentences on the two charges. But those sentences didn't allow parole and the Court said Smith was entitled to relief on account of his age at the beginning of the case.

I'm checking on where this leaves Smith in terms of release possibilities.

UPDATE: I still don't have a response specific to Smith, but a veteran defense lawyer says he should be parole eligible at this point,depending on prison record, though it would be discretionary with the parole board. Even then, he must have a parole plan and board review.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Juvenile Life Sentences, Billy Ray Smith

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • When cops cross the line with prostitutes

    Sam Eifling has a new article in The New Republic about cops engaging in sex with prostitutes to make arrests. It revisits Fort Smith, where questions have been raised before about vice cop acitivities.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 29, 2015

  • Digging into Little Rock school adviser, Boston Consulting Group

    The arrival of the Boston Consulting Group, thanks to Walton Family Foundation backing, in the Little Rock School District encourages a look at the group's work in education elsewhere in the U.S. Privatization of schools often follows.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 31, 2015

  • Q&A on moving the Arkansas Arts Center to North Little Rock

    As details emerge about the idea to move the Arkansas Arts Center to North Little Rock, some interesting points of discussion also emerge. Such as — will Little Rock elites patronize a museum in ..... North Little Rock?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 3, 2015

Most Shared

  • UA fund-raising intrigue and Brother Honky. More pieces of the puzzle.

    Political intrigue surrounds the University of Arkansas's billion-dollar fund-drive, a fancy gala planned at the UA this week and the departure of the campus' former chief fund-raiser, Chris Wyrick.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation