Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 16, 2016

Attorney General Rutledge fights for LGBT discrimination

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge FIGHTING FOR DISCRIMINATION: Leslie Rutledge.
  • FIGHTING FOR DISCRIMINATION: Leslie Rutledge.
Article notes Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's legal pressure to strike down a Fayetteville ordinance that prohibits discrimination, including on sexual orientation and gender.

To be clear: Rutledge wants Arkansas state law to prevail — it allows legal discrimination against gay people by those who claim a religious exemption and prohibits local ordinances that promote equal rights. The case is to be argued before the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Also just to be clear: It was the passage of just such laws in North Carolina that prompted the NCAA to cancel games in North Carolina, that prompted decisions by some companies to scrap economic development there and that led the NBA to bypass North Carolina for an all-star game.

Maybe nobody cares enough about Arkansas for our discriminatory law to have much impact (except to throw out a welcome map to bigots).  This perhaps ties into that thing Kathy Deck said about how the cost of living being higher in places people want to live.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Presbytery of Arkansas opposes bills aimed at gay discrimination

    The Presbytery of Arkansas, the governing body for Presbyterian churches in the northern two-thirds of Arkansas, met Saturday at Clarksville and adopted a resolution urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto SB 202, which is aimed at preventing local government from passing anti-discrimination laws to protect gay people. The Presbytery also expressed its opposition to a pending House bill that, in the name of "conscience," would protect those who discriminate against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 23, 2015

  • National Review takes down Huckabee presidential candidacy with 'reality check'

    Quin Hilyer, a former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial writer, writes for National Review a good summary of all the reasons Mike Huckabee makes a poor 2016 presidential candidate. A "reality check," he calls it.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 26, 2015

  • Over 150 turn out for community forum against state takeover of LRSD

    There's a large crowd at the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Center tonight for a community forum titled "Protect Our Little Rock Schools." It's in advance of Wednesday's big meeting before the State Board of Education, which is contemplating a takeover of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Jan 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • UA fund-raising intrigue and Brother Honky. More pieces of the puzzle.

    Political intrigue surrounds the University of Arkansas's billion-dollar fund-drive, a fancy gala planned at the UA this week and the departure of the campus' former chief fund-raiser, Chris Wyrick.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation