Friday, September 16, 2016
Attorney General Rutledge fights for LGBT discrimination
Posted
By Max Brantley
on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 12:07 PM
click to enlarge
Article notes Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's
-
FIGHTING FOR DISCRIMINATION: Leslie Rutledge.
legal pressure to strike down a Fayetteville ordinance
that prohibits discrimination, including on sexual orientation and gender.
To be clear: Rutledge wants Arkansas state law to prevail — it allows legal discrimination against gay people by those who claim a religious exemption and prohibits local ordinances that promote equal rights. The case is to be argued before the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Also just to be clear: It was the passage of just such laws in North Carolina
that prompted the NCAA to cancel games in North Carolina, that prompted decisions by some companies to scrap economic development there and that led the NBA to bypass North Carolina for an all-star game.
Maybe nobody cares enough about Arkansas for our discriminatory law to have much impact (except to throw out a welcome map to bigots). This perhaps ties into that thing
Kathy Deck said about how the cost of living being higher in places people want to live.
Tags: gay discrimination, local civil rights ordinances, Fayetteville, Leslie Rutledge, North Carolina, Image