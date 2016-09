Family Council, Tom Cotton oppose Internet gambling. PS: Ark. already has it

click to enlarge

The, the right-wing religious group, distributed a statement today laudingfor sponsoring a bill that supposedly would stop "predatoryThe Family Council uses the opportunity to armpit the current campaign for three new casinos in Arkansas by making the claim that it would somehow open the door to Internet gambling.One small note about Internet gambling. It is already available in Arkansas , with approval of the Arkansas legislature. You may wager on races around the world if you set up an account with Oaklawn Anywhere. Credit cards are accepted. As close as your smart phone. Southland, the dog track in West Memphis, also offers off-track betting. I'm sure the Family Council and Tom Cotton would say that's different.