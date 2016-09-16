Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 16, 2016

Family Council, Tom Cotton oppose Internet gambling. PS: Ark. already has it

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge oaklawn.jpg

The Family Council, the right-wing religious group, distributed a statement today lauding Sen. Tom Cotton for sponsoring a bill that supposedly would stop "predatory Internet gambling."

The Family Council uses the opportunity to armpit the current campaign for three new casinos in Arkansas by making the claim that it would somehow open the door to Internet gambling.

One small note about Internet gambling. It is already available in Arkansas, with approval of the Arkansas legislature. You may wager on races around the world if you set up an account with Oaklawn Anywhere. Credit cards are accepted. As close as your smart phone. Southland, the dog track in West Memphis, also offers off-track betting.

I'm sure the Family Council and Tom Cotton would say that's different.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • School Board president responds to LR Chamber attack

    Little Rock School Board President Greg Adams has distributed a response to a widely circulated message from the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce urging a state takeover of the Little Rock School District. The state Board of Education takes up the issue Wednesday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 25, 2015

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Lies, damn lies, statistics and Little Rock schools

    Some thoughts on the Little Rock School District and the disingenuous arguments of its critics in advance of today's state Board of Education meeting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • UA fund-raising intrigue and Brother Honky. More pieces of the puzzle.

    Political intrigue surrounds the University of Arkansas's billion-dollar fund-drive, a fancy gala planned at the UA this week and the departure of the campus' former chief fund-raiser, Chris Wyrick.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation