Guess who's coming to UA dinner? It's a state secret

Attached is the University’s response to your public records request for “the guest list to the gala Friday night.” Information regarding current donors and prospective supporters of the University has been redacted, pursuant to the competitive advantage exemption of the Arkansas FOIA, Ark. Code Ann. §25-19-105(b)(9)(a). Release of this information could prove harmful to the U of A and advantageous to other organizations seeking similar financial support. In addition, the names of student volunteers and guests have been redacted as protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).Here's the full response, a snippet of which is shown above.
Showing 1-2 of 2
Build a 1%'er wall around the stadium & make the 99% pay for it. Wait,…
If Brother Honky and His Minions wanted you to know who they trade with they'd…
"Hard-won sources." Norma, you make me LOL! This "investigative" reporter talked to ONE guy who…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings