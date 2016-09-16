TGIF and a week-ending rant

Ditto to Mr. Brantley's succinct "list of reasons why Arkansas might be lower on the…
LOOK WHAT'S GETTING BURIED. http://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/judge-d… (sorry for yelling, but seriously people! The media is failing.)…
"Income increases with education." Right. Yet the legislature keeps doing what they can to cut…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings