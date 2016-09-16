Trump triangulates on President Obama's birthplace

Late Thursday, in an effort at damage control, a Trump spokesman issued a statement saying that “Mr. Trump believes that President Obama was born in the United States.”Experience to date suggests another win for Trump, or at least no damage. The shape of the race is well established. He's a change agent. Nothing moves those who believe that. She's old news and untrustworthy (thanks both to her own misjudgments and heavy assists from the likes of the New York Times). The small slice of voters who might swing the election may gravitate in sufficient numbers to the third and fourth party candidates to produce a reality show presidency. The polling trends are not promising for those who consider this possibility with horror.
But the statement, by Jason Miller, a senior communications adviser, goes on to falsely blame Hillary Clinton for starting rumors about Mr. Obama’s birth in the 2008 campaign, and it then called her “weak” for not getting the question answered.
The statement actually credits Mr. Trump for settling the issue, saying — again falsely — that he “obtained” Mr. Obama’s birth certificate, which the president released in 2011.
Showing 1-1 of 1
At least the IRS chief didn't skirt around Trump lying by using "mis-spoke" or otherwise…
The stupidity of Arkansas voters to pass the Legislative Oversight bill is amazing. This is…
Saline county's contribution to idiocracy & occupier of a basket of his own deplorability, Alan…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings