UA gala aims for billion; Facebook leaks some attendees

EMCEE: UA grad T. J. Holmes did the honors.

The secretivegala last night in Fayetteville to supercharge the campus fund-raising campaign included promotion of a billion-dollar goal.Recognize anyone in the top photo?You'll recall that the public wasn't invited ; that the university refused to release a guest list and that it has otherwise been evasive, occasionally churlish, about questions posed in the runup and execution of the $450,000 dinner, at which university employees made up a good third of the guests.Nonetheless, some photos hit Facebook, including a shot of what appears to be a program listing of some of the big shots who were invited or honored, prominent among them formerwhose experiences with fund-raising have been well chronicled. Walmart CEOwas reportedly on hand, among others shielded from scrutiny by UA for supposed "competitive" purposes. Walmart and the Waltons might be solicited for money for a university in which they already hold a controlling stake? Top-secret stuff, that.