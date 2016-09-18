An open line and a plea for medical marijuana

Here's the Sunday night open line. And, if your mind is open aboutI found some good reading today.It comes in an op-ed from the El Dorado newspaper. The paper's former managing editor,has written about how an El Dorado woman with debilitating illnesses found relief from cannabis oil in another state where the conventional pharmaceuticals in Arkansas failed her. Wait for research that will never come as long as politicians, mostly Republican, stand in the way? I'd prefer medical marijuana in Arkansas. I asked for permission to share.