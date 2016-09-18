Find out more →

Sunday, September 18, 2016

An open line and a plea for medical marijuana

Posted By on Sun, Sep 18, 2016 at 5:10 PM

Here's the Sunday night open line. And, if your mind is open about medical marijuana, I found some good reading today.

It comes in an op-ed from the El Dorado newspaper.  The paper's former managing editor, Shea Wilson, has written about how an El Dorado woman with debilitating illnesses found relief from cannabis oil in another state where the conventional pharmaceuticals in Arkansas failed her. Wait for research that will never come as long as politicians, mostly Republican, stand in the way? I'd prefer medical marijuana in Arkansas. I asked for permission to share.


Here's what she wrote.

Speaking of Medical Marijuana

