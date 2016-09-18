Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, September 18, 2016

Drug makers lobby to protect opioid sales

Posted By on Sun, Sep 18, 2016 at 8:52 AM

ARKANSAS A LEADER: In opioid use. - CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEGRITY
  • Center for Public Integrity
  • ARKANSAS A LEADER: In opioid use.

The epidemic of opioid overuse is nowhere more evident than in Arkansas. Now comes compelling evidence that the pharmaceutical industry, which makes untold sums selling the drugs, is doing all it can to keep the supply flowing.

The Center for Public Integrity and the Associated Press have now combined on a major reporting project that illustrates the 50-state effort by the pharmaceutical industry to fight legislative efforts to curb prescription abuses.

In 10 years, Big Pharma spent $880 million lobbying legislators in Congress and all 50 states. They hired, on average, dozens of lobbyists in every state to press their cause. One handy conduit was the lobbying arm of the American Cancer Society, the American Cancer Action Network.

“The opioid lobby has been doing everything it can to preserve the status quo of aggressive prescribing,” said Dr. Andrew Kolodny, founder of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing and an outspoken advocate for opioid reform. “They are reaping enormous profits from aggressive prescribing.”
As yet, the project's reporting doesn't include a searchable database for registered lobbyists and contributions by state that contributed to the cumulative data. Rest assured that Arkansas has been involved.

All this is bad enough. But a relevant current question is how much influence the pharmaceutical industry is exerting in the current effort to legalize medical marijuana in Arkansas.  There's a growing body of indications that there's less reliance on addictive opioids for pain relief in states that have legal marijuana. Pharmaceutical lobbyists have worked persistently and expensively against medical marijuana laws.

Why, do you wonder?

In Arkansas, big business opposition — the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce — has led the fight against medical marijuana, with assistance from many who enjoy pharmaceutical industry support. Why, I bet if the Chamber passes its corporate welfare amendment (which provides state tax pledges to support private bond issues and taxpayer subsidies of chamber of commerce lobbyists) they might could find a drug company happy to build a facility here in return for some taxpayer handouts. It's the least they could do for fighting medical marijuana.

If the evidence compiled so far is correct — marijuana is a cheaper and better substitute for opioids — it could save government millions.

Committees formed to fight medical marijuana in Arkansas so far have revealed little about the sources of the  money they plan to spend. It will be worth watching.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Eureka Springs City Council passes civil rights ordinance, sets stage for potential lawsuit

    The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Democratic Party calls for Justin Harris resignation

    The Arkansas Democratic Party today issued a statement saying Republican Rep. Justin Harris should resign.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • Little Rock school hearing underway

    The state Board of Education has begun what promises to be a lengthy hearing on what to do about the six Little Rock School District schools in academic distress.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • National Merit semi-finalists announced in Arkansas

    Arkansas has 143 semi-finalists in the annual competition for National Merit Scholarships and massive Bentonville High School led the state with 18 in the last year of a single high school in Bentonville.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation