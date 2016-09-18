Most Shared National Merit semi-finalists announced in Arkansas Arkansas has 143 semi-finalists in the annual competition for National Merit Scholarships and massive Bentonville High School led the state with 18 in the last year of a single high school in Bentonville.

Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

Dope, dice, death Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

Privacy hurts Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

'The night we almost lost Arkansas' Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

Most Viewed How low can they go in Bentonville? Hate at the school board level President Obama has become an issue in a race for Bentonville School Board, or so an anonymously financed mailer would have you believe. It's more bigotry from so-called Christians, most likely.