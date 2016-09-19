Casino backers says amendment challenge should be dismissed

However, there is no provision in Title 7, Chapter 9 that gives Petitioners in their capacity as taxpayer, voter, or ballot question committee the right to bring an action to review the Secretary’s decision to certify the Amendment.



The Court also does not have jurisdiction because the language of the Amendment is not clearly contrary to the Arkansas and U.S. Constitutions on its face. Under the Amendment, whether sports wagering that conflicts with federal law will be allowed depends on

future enabling legislation by the General Assembly. In addition, federal law does permit some forms of sports wagering such as horse racing and jai-alai

“Act 1413 very clearly repealed provisions in Arkansas law pertaining to the right of review for parties other than the sponsor of a measure. We believe that the General Assembly has the authority to enact laws dealing with the initiative process, that the statute is clear, and subsequently that the case should be dismissed.”

, the group proposing a constitutional amendment to allowin Arkansas, told thetoday that a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the proposal should be dismissed for lack of standing.The motion says the plaintiffs in the lawsuit seeking ballot disqualification of the amendment —— are not sponsors of the amendment and have no claim on that ground against Secretary of State Mark Martin, who certified it for the ballot. They also say Lange and Walmsley haven't shown they suffered any injury by certification of the issue. Thus, the petition argues, the Supreme Court doesn't have jurisdiction in the case absent cause for them to challenge the exclusive jurisdiction of the secretary of state.The law once provided an ability to challenge sufficiency of signatures, but the lawsuit says that statute was repealed in 2013. It was perhaps inadvertent, but the lawsuit says the law change preserved the right of 25 electors to challenge an initiative AFTER an election and also preserved the right of a sponsor of a petition to go to court over a secretary of state's decision.The response also answers a claim that the measure is improper on its face for including sports betting, a subject I mentioned earlier today.Said Robert Coon, a political consultant for Arkansas Wins: