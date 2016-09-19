Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 19, 2016

Fire at Midtown Billiards

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
Few details yet, but the photo we've received suggests some damage to Midtown Billiards, the popular after-hours tavern on Main Street.

Smoke broke through the roof and adjacent doorways. Chilson reports seeing firefighters break a window to remove a burning grill vent from the building. Grease in the vent for the Midtown burger griddle? Seems possible.

Chilson reports serious fire damage to bar area.

Checking for more.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Midtown Billiards

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • The two Little Rocks: A letter to the Chamber of Commerce

    A letter to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the members of the state Board of Education captures historic bitterness in the black community toward control of decision-making by major business interests.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 29, 2015

  • Al Gore remembers Dale Bumpers

    Former Vice President Al Gore, a former U.S. Senate colleague of Dale Bumpers, sent a statement on Bumpers' death Friday:
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 3, 2016

  • Who says Tom Cotton is 'bizarre'

    A letter to the editor has arrived related to a report that other media had termed "bizarre" U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton's remarks in support of keeping the Guantanamo Bay detention center open.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 6, 2015

Most Shared

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation