Fire at Midtown Billiards

Few details yet, but the photo we've received suggests some damage tothe popular after-hours tavern on Main Street.Smoke broke through the roof and adjacent doorways. Chilson reports seeing firefighters break a window to remove a burning grill vent from the building. Grease in the vent for the Midtown burger griddle? Seems possible.Chilson reports serious fire damage to bar area.Checking for more.