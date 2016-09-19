Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, September 19, 2016

Hardings give $500,000 to UCA honors college

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge RUSH AND LINDA HARDING - LITTLE ROCK SOIREE
  • Little Rock Soiree
  • RUSH AND LINDA HARDING
Rush and Linda Harding of Little Rock have pledged a $500,000 unrestricted gift to the Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas.

The UCA alums are long-time university supporters. They established a scholarship for black students in 2002 and in 2004 gave what was then the university's largest single gift, $1.4 million for scholarships and to build the centennial plaza on campus. Rush Harding served 21 years on the UCA board of trustees.

The honors college currently enrolls more than 300 students with an average ACT score of more than 29 and average GPA over 4.0. Though the gift is unrestricted, the college hopes to use it in part to increase opportunities for foreign study as well as to encourage programs in research and experiential learning.

Rush Harding co-founded the Crews and Associates investment firm. Linda Harding is a photographer, among other wide-ranging interests. Their philanthropy hasn't been limited to UCA.

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • History of lynching: Arkansas lands atop another bad list

    The New York Times reports today on a new history of lynchings in the South, which details 3,959 victims of "racial terror lynchings" in the 12 Southern states from 1877 to 1950. Arkansas lands at the top of a very dark list.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Fayetteville teacher gets an education on the Pledge of Allegiance

    Free speech also means freedom not to speak. Too bad a Fayetteville school teacher didn't know that until the American Humanist Association complained that a teacher and leaders of the Owl Creek School in Fayetteville disciplined a child for refusing to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 13, 2015

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

