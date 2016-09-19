Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 19, 2016

Hardings give $500,000 to UCA honors college

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge RUSH AND LINDA HARDING - LITTLE ROCK SOIREE
  • Little Rock Soiree
  • RUSH AND LINDA HARDING
Rush and Linda Harding of Little Rock have pledged a $500,000 unrestricted gift to the Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas.

The UCA alums are long-time university supporters. They established a scholarship for black students in 2002 and in 2004 gave what was then the university's largest single gift, $1.4 million for scholarships and to build the centennial plaza on campus. Rush Harding served 21 years on the UCA board of trustees.

The honors college currently enrolls more than 300 students with an average ACT score of more than 29 and average GPA over 4.0. Though the gift is unrestricted, the college hopes to use it in part to increase opportunities for foreign study as well as to encourage programs in research and experiential learning.

Rush Harding co-founded the Crews and Associates investment firm. Linda Harding is a photographer, among other wide-ranging interests. Their philanthropy hasn't been limited to UCA.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • UAMS Chancellor Dan Rahn to retire in 2017

    The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has announced the planned retirement July 31, 2017 of Chancellor Dan Rahn.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016

  • Manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Batesville

    Arkansas's economic development agency said this morning that Intimidator Inc., which makes 4x4 utility vehicles and "zero turn" mowers, will expand an existing facility in Batesville and build a second in the Independence County Industrial Park, a reported $12 million investment projected to add 400 jobs over four years.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016

  • Correcting the record on the casino gambling proposal

    Correcting the record on casino gambling: Passage of a proposed amendment would not bring sports wagering to the state. And, PS: They are already gambling with real cards at Oaklawn and Southland.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Not everyone is in Tom Cotton fan club

    Conservative New York newspaper labels Tom Cotton and others "traitors" for injecting themselves into presidential diplomacy with Iran.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 10, 2015

  • Report: Praying out demons at Rep. Justin Harris' pre-school

    A parent reports that Justin Harris and his wife pray out demons as a means of dealing with misbehaving children at their state-funded pre-school, Growing God's Kingdom.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 12, 2015

Most Shared

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation