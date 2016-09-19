Jason Rapert: Goes off again on Muslims; erupts again over Facebook edit

RAPERT RETWEET: He apparently liked this message.

Regardless of who is responsible for these events today – we need to round up every single Muslim extremist sympathizer and other anti-American crazies and detain them or deport them. And for goodness sake – stop bringing more Muslims into this nation.

click to enlarge

In the meanwhile, Senator Rapert, the chief proponent of a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds because of its supposed foundational role in law as opposed to religion, perhaps needs a reminder of the law of these United States:



Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ...