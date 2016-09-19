Find out more →

Monday, September 19, 2016

Jason Rapert: Goes off again on Muslims; erupts again over Facebook edit

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 12:14 PM

RAPERT RETWEET: He apparently liked this message.
Sen. Jason Rapert's anti-Muslim views have won him national attention again.

Several have reported, including this website, that Rapert was posting prolifically on Facebook and Twitter after news of a bombing in New York. His posts included  Facebook.

This Facebook quote was attributed to Rapert:

Regardless of who is responsible for these events today – we need to round up every single Muslim extremist sympathizer and other anti-American crazies and detain them or deport them. And for goodness sake – stop bringing more Muslims into this nation.
Facebook apparently found Rapert's post over the line and removed it  from circulation.

The bully of Bigelow was NOT happy:

click to enlarge rapertfeedback.jpg

I think Mark Zuckerberg is up to this match.

In the meanwhile, Senator Rapert, the chief proponent of a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds because of its supposed foundational role in law as opposed to religion, perhaps needs a reminder of the law of these United States:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ...
That includes Islam, senator.

