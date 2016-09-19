Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 19, 2016

Jason Rapert: Goes off again on Muslims; erupts again over Facebook edit

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 12:14 PM

RAPERT RETWEET: He apparently liked this message.
  • RAPERT RETWEET: He apparently liked this message.

Sen. Jason Rapert's anti-Muslim views have won him national attention again.

Several have reported, including this website, that Rapert was posting prolifically on Facebook and Twitter after news of a bombing in New York. His posts included this comment on Facebook:

This Facebook quote was attributed to Rapert:

Regardless of who is responsible for these events today – we need to round up every single Muslim extremist sympathizer and other anti-American crazies and detain them or deport them. And for goodness sake – stop bringing more Muslims into this nation.
Facebook apparently found Rapert's poss over the line and removed it  from circulation.

The bully of Bigelow was NOT happy:

click to enlarge rapertfeedback.jpg

I think Mark Zuckerberg is up to this match.

In the meanwhile, Senator Rapert, the chief proponent of a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds because of its supposed foundational role in law as opposed to religion, perhaps needs a reminder of the law of these United States:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ...
That includes Islam, senator.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Fire at Midtown Billiards

    Few details yet, but the photo we've received suggests some damage to Midtown Billiards, the popular after-hours tavern on Main Street.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016

  • Speaking of Leslie Rutledge doublespeak: Add her anti-environmental stance

    Among Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's many conservative crusades are opposition to any government regulation that might produce cleaner air and water and a better environment. But what's the battle really about?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016

  • Hardings give $500,000 to UCA honors college

    Rush and Linda Harding of Little Rock have pledged a $500,000 unrestricted gift to the Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Eureka Springs City Council passes civil rights ordinance, sets stage for potential lawsuit

    The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • If Jason Rapert didn't exist, we'd have to invent him

    Sen. Jason "Dr. Strangelove" Rapert defends his nuclear option for dealing with Middle East terrorism. Any criticism of him is only due to liberal misrepresentation, he says, not his own plain language.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 16, 2015

  • Hester files promised pro-gay-discrimination bill UPDATE

    Sen. Bart Hester filed his promised legislation today to be sure that cities don't pass laws that would prohibit discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 2, 2015

Most Shared

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation