Arkansas Blog

Monday, September 19, 2016

Leslie Rutledge's staggering hypocrisy in abortion case

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 7:19 AM

HYPOCRITE OF THE YEAR: Leslie Rutledge.
  • HYPOCRITE OF THE YEAR: Leslie Rutledge.
As legal action continues on Arkansas's effort to make abortion unobtainable in Arkansas, a mention is in order of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's staggering hypocrisy.

An article in the Democrat-Gazette today details continuing legal action on several fronts in Planned Parenthood's challenge of state laws aimed at shutting down its clinics in Arkansas by setting unnecessary requirements the state knows the agency can't meet, including a doctor with hospital admitting privileges, requiring an outdated and damaging-to-women protocol for dispensation of miscarriage-inducing drugs and ever more cumbersome waiting periods for women that require multiple visits to faraway clinics.

The outrage of the morning came in a citation of the state's defense of the need for a doctor with admitting privileges in the event of complications from pharmaceutical abortions (a procedure safer than natural childbirth).

Patients who experience complications often end up at emergency rooms, with doctors who often aren't trained in how to handle the complications and with whom many women aren't forthright out of fear of being stigmatized, the state attorneys say.

They contend that the contract-physician requirement "offers multiple benefits, including ensuring continuity of care, protecting the integrity of the medical profession, and preserving and protecting Arkansans' access to critical emergency care."

Stigmatize women? Really? Stigmatize women? And who created this atmosphere of stigmatization about abortion? Who calls a constitutionally protected medical procedure murder? Who takes every means fair or foul to deny women autonomy over their bodies?

The state legislature, the governor of Arkansas and the attorney general of Arkansas presume to tell women what medical services they may or may not have. They practice medicine on women's bodies without a license. They have been attempting in court to force public identification of women who are plaintiffs in the suit and to otherwise obtain private medical records. They want to publicly identify any doctor who might be willing to provide medical services to Planned Parenthood, hoping PRECISELY to stigmatize them. It is legal bullying, no more or less, aimed at making a hunted and despise class of women who seek to terminate a pregnancy in the first seven or eight weeks of pregnancy by a safe and proven method, not to mention those who'd provide medical services for them.

Ensure continuity of care? What a joke. Ensure no care and coat hangers is more like it.

Hypocrite of the day, week, month and year is Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and those who write up these bodaciously dishonest legal arguments for her.

  University of Arkansas education reformers receive grand prize for 'bunkum' in charter school reports

    The National Education Policy Center, a Colorado-based institution that is frequently opposed to the so-called "reform" movement embodied by the Walton-financed Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, has issued its 2014 Bunkum Awards, which include a grand prize to the University of Arkansas for what it believes to be flawed research.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

  The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell's proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

  When they say it's not about race ....

    Many of you have read and commented on the essay that Philander Smith College student Kaya Herron wrote for the blog last night about the hearing on the bill to end a tribute to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general, on the national holiday for civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 12, 2015

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
