Monday, September 19, 2016

Manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Batesville

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge MORE COMING: One of the utility vehicles made by Intimidator, which is expanding in Batesville.
  MORE COMING: One of the utility vehicles made by Intimidator, which is expanding in Batesville.

Arkansas's economic development agency said this morning that Intimidator Inc., which makes 4x4 utility vehicles and "zero turn" mowers, will expand an existing facility in Batesville and build a second in the Independence County Industrial Park, a reported $12 million investment projected to add 400 jobs over four years.

Intimidator Inc. is owned by Robert and Becky Foster. They also own Bad Dawg Accessories, which sells accessories for UTVs, Spartan Mowers, and Gourmet Guru Grill. They currently employ 111 in Batesville.

Checking on the incentive package. It appears the city and county also are playing a role in the industrial park expansion.

UPDATE: Arkansas Business lists these incentives:

Create Rebate, which provides a cash rebate equal to 4.25 percent of annual payroll associated with the new jobs for five years.

Tax Back, which provides sales tax refunds on building materials, taxable machinery and equipment associated with the expansion.

$1.5 million in Community Development Block Grant Funds.

