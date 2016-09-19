Manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Batesville

Create Rebate, which provides a cash rebate equal to 4.25 percent of annual payroll associated with the new jobs for five years.
Tax Back, which provides sales tax refunds on building materials, taxable machinery and equipment associated with the expansion.
$1.5 million in Community Development Block Grant Funds.
Showing 1-1 of 1
So, is the 'free market' saying these companies can't exist or make a profit unless…
UAMS release: " ... the business of medicine.” Those few words pretty much sum up…
Grease fire? I'm shocked!
Still, best burgers in town though.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings