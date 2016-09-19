Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, September 19, 2016

Speaking of Leslie Rutledge doublespeak: Add her anti-environmental stance

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:28 AM

Among Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's many conservative crusades are opposition to any government regulation that might produce cleaner air and water and a better environment.

A chief target of Rutledge has been the Obama administration initiative to reduce emissions from coal-burning power plants, the so-called Clean Power plan. She's fighting in court against the plan along with Republican leaders from other states because she says it unduly burdens power companies.

Now comes Reuters with this report:

The 27 states challenging Obama’s Clean Power Plan in court say the lower emissions levels it would impose are an undue burden. But most are likely to hit them anyway.

Already, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Dakota appear to be meeting the CPP's early targets. And changes in the power market, along with policies favoring clean generation, are propelling most of the rest toward timely compliance, according to researchers, power producers and officials, as well as government filings reviewed by Reuters.

“We are seeing reductions earlier than we ever expected,” U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy said in an interview. “It’s a great sign that the market has already shifted and people are invested in the newer technologies, even while we are in litigation.”
To hear Republican officials who are fighting clean air rules tell it, it's all about the principle of the thing. State rights and all. Not that any of them would roll back on regulations or actions that have led to cleaner air if the matter could be left up to the states. Or that some utility's out of state sales might be affected.

States that export coal or gas-fired power, on the other hand, are concerned about their ability to keep doing so.

“It is very important that we don’t get caught in the fray of an EPA energy policy that dictates what we do as an exporting state,” said Stuart Spencer, Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality Associate Director.
Hey, oower companies such as SWEPCO (which built a coal plant here that Texas wouldn't accept) have to be able to sell power. If that means some  exhaust fumes for Arkies, well, it smells like money , right?

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Fire at Midtown Billiards

    Few details yet, but the photo we've received suggests some damage to Midtown Billiards, the popular after-hours tavern on Main Street.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016

  • Hardings give $500,000 to UCA honors college

    Rush and Linda Harding of Little Rock have pledged a $500,000 unrestricted gift to the Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016

  • UAMS Chancellor Dan Rahn to retire in 2017

    The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has announced the planned retirement July 31, 2017 of Chancellor Dan Rahn.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 19, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation