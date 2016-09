Suspect identified, in custody in New York blast

click to enlarge

click to enlarge SUSPECT IDENTIFIED BY NYPOD: Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28.

New York authorities have identified a suspect — an Afghanistan-born naturalized U.S. citizen — in the explosion of improvised device Saturday night in Manhattan.No firm word yet if he's suspected to have a tie to explosive devices found in New Jersey, though several media outlets are reporting that a search underway there is connected to Rahamia.UPDATE: Five people have been taken into custody i n the bombing investigation.UPDATE: B reaking news says Rahmadi was taken into custody after a shootout with police.An arrest in 38 hours? Pretty good police work.Across the country, authorities are still looking into the background of a young Somali man killed by a police officer after he stabbed nine people in a Minnesota mall.