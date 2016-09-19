Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, September 19, 2016

Suspect identified, in custody in New York blast

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 7:01 AM

click to enlarge rahmani.jpg

click to enlarge SUSPECT IDENTIFIED BY NYPOD: Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28.
  • SUSPECT IDENTIFIED BY NYPOD: Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28.
New York authorities have identified a suspect — an Afghanistan-born naturalized U.S. citizen — in the explosion of improvised device Saturday night in Manhattan.

No firm word yet if he's suspected to have a tie to explosive devices found in New Jersey, though several media outlets are reporting that a search underway there is connected to Rahamia.

UPDATE: Five people have been taken into custody in the bombing investigation.

UPDATE: Breaking news says Rahmadi was taken into custody after a shootout with police.

An arrest in 38 hours? Pretty good police work.

Across the country, authorities are still looking into the background of a young Somali man killed by a police officer after he stabbed nine people in a Minnesota mall.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation