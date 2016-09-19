Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, September 19, 2016

There Rutledge goes again, this time against church-state separation

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 4:28 PM

What a day for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Now she's crowing about striking a blow against separation of church and state for joining a coalition of Republicans to defend a North Carolina county commission's opening prayer ritual that has devolved into a purely Christian exercise.

Rutledge release:

“It is a time-honored practice, dating back to the founding of this nation for deliberative bodies, led by a lawmaker, to open a meeting with a prayer,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I know that this practice is no different in Arkansas, and this victory helps protect lawmaker-led prayer to open meetings in cities and counties across our State and across the country.”

It's not so simple.

In this case, the Christian commissioners choose who prays and they make no pretense of maintaining a policy of non-discrimination, as past court rulings have urged.

The Supreme Court has allowed prayer already, but suggested that the honor be passed around and steps taken to insure it is not merely a reflection of majority religion. This 4th Circuit ruling comes on a 2-1 decision, with the majority formed by ultra-right-wing judges.

Think Progress analyzes and explains why this ruling defies past Supreme Court law.

The Fourth Circuit’s decision in Lund, if it is allowed to stand, will also do far more than take away an important tool that can be used to maintain separation between church and state. It could also work profound harm to democracy. As Judge Wilkinson notes in dissent, a system that gives elected lawmakers sole power to set a prayer agenda “takes us one step closer to a de facto religious litmus test for public office.” In such a system “voters may wonder what kind of prayer a candidate of a minority religious persuasion would select if elected.” Meanwhile, a lawmaker’s “failure to pray in the name of the prevailing faith risks becoming a campaign issue or a tacit political debit, which in turn deters those of minority faiths from seeking office.”

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of Leslie Rutledge, church-state Separation.

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

  • Lies, damn lies, statistics and Little Rock schools

    Some thoughts on the Little Rock School District and the disingenuous arguments of its critics in advance of today's state Board of Education meeting.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 28, 2015

  • When cops cross the line with prostitutes

    Sam Eifling has a new article in The New Republic about cops engaging in sex with prostitutes to make arrests. It revisits Fort Smith, where questions have been raised before about vice cop acitivities.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 29, 2015

Most Shared

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation