UAMS Chancellor Dan Rahn to retire in 2017

click to enlarge RETIRING: UAMS Chancellor Dan Rahn.

“It has been one of the great privileges of my career to be able to work with a person who so clearly epitomizes professionalism,” said Bobbitt. “Dr. Dan Rahn will leave a lasting legacy at UAMS, and both the institution and the UA System are much better because of his efforts.”



Bobbitt continued, “Dan is a rare individual in that he possesses a keen intellect, a highly developed and self-deprecating sense of humor and an approachable communication style. He has demonstrated time and again the knack for making the right decision at the right time. In the end, he will be impossible to replace, but the next leader will inherit a much-changed and improved institution. His legacy extends well beyond the buildings of UAMS and the many colleagues he’s led there, as he has also been a tireless advocate for improved health for all Arkansans."



Reynie Rutledge, chairman of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees said, “As the state's only academic medical center, UAMS is an extremely complex organization with a three-fold mission to teach the next generation of health care professionals while delivering state-of- the-art medical care and performing research related to human disease and conditions. Dan Rahn has been an exceptional leader for UAMS, demonstrating both the knowledge and compassion necessary to deliver health care to a vulnerable population, with a keen understanding of the business of medicine.”

It's not an easy job. Money is tight and getting tighter, if the noise from the legislature is any indication. Rahn was hired from Georgia in November 2009. He is 66.