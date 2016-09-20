Amfuel to close Magnolia plant, 300 jobs to be lost

Factors beyond any of our control including lack of productivity, escalating costs associated with irreparably deteriorating infrastructure, and our financial ability to continue to sustain significant losses at our Magnolia facility, seem to us to demand this result.Amfuel will move work done at Magnolia to Wichita Falls. Some Arkansas employees may be able to move to that plant. The company makes fuel cells for the aerospace industry, rubberized coated fabrics and bladders for liquid storage. Various local and state agencies made efforts to entice the company to stay, but they were unsuccessful.
