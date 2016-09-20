Find out more →

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Amfuel to close Magnolia plant, 300 jobs to be lost

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge LEAVING: Rep. Bruce Westerman gets a look at Amfuel work in Magnolia, soon to be gone.
Mike McNeill of the Magnolia Reporter breaks the news that Amfuel will close its Magnolia manufacturing facility and that will put 300 people out of work.

A memo to the United Steelworkers local that represents plant employees said:

Factors beyond any of our control including lack of productivity, escalating costs associated with irreparably deteriorating infrastructure, and our financial ability to continue to sustain significant losses at our Magnolia facility, seem to us to demand this result.
Amfuel will move work done at Magnolia to Wichita Falls. Some Arkansas employees may be able to move to that plant. The company makes fuel cells for the aerospace industry, rubberized coated fabrics and bladders for liquid storage. Various local and state agencies made efforts to entice the company to stay, but they were unsuccessful.

New ownership bought the company last year and shortly announced a new facility in Wichita Falls, but said that didn't signal an intention to close the Magnolia plant.

Here's a Texas report when the company put down roots there.

