Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Arkansas unemployment rate holds steady at 3.9 percent

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 9:31 AM

The Arkansas unemployment rate in August remained 3.9 percent, the same as in July, though the size of the workforce dropped slightly. That remains a historic low.

Here's the full report.
Employment remains high while Arkansas lags in income growth. Somebody must be doing better, just not workers.

