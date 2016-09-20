Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Arkansas unemployment rate holds steady at 3.9 percent

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 9:31 AM

The Arkansas unemployment rate in August remained 3.9 percent, the same as in July, though the size of the workforce dropped slightly. That remains a historic low.

Here's the full report.
Employment remains high while Arkansas lags in income growth. Somebody must be doing better, just not workers.

Tags:

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • History of lynching: Arkansas lands atop another bad list

    The New York Times reports today on a new history of lynchings in the South, which details 3,959 victims of "racial terror lynchings" in the 12 Southern states from 1877 to 1950. Arkansas lands at the top of a very dark list.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Tracy Steele — experienced administrator! — nabs Hutchinson patronage

    For an 11th-hour endorsement of Asa Hutchinson's candidacy for governor, Tracy Steele has landed a $100,000-plus patronage job as head of the agency that passes out permits to health agencies such as nursing homes. He brings a checkered past.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 18, 2015

Most Shared

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation