Big business/Republican attack continues on medical marijuana

Springdale – Arkansans Against Legalized Marijuana (AALM) held a press conference in Springdale today highlighting concerns with ballot issues 6 & 7.
Dr. Kevin Sabet, a national drug policy expert was the featured speaker along with President of Mercy Hospital NWA Eric Pianalto, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and Springdale Chamber Vice President Lance Eads.
The press conference highlighted that AALM is not just saying no to medical uses of Marijuana. Rather, AALM believes that we need to leave decisions of medicine to our doctors, the American Medical Association and the Food and Drug Administration. We shouldn’t make decisions for our future based on the two flawed ballot issues that are more beneficial to “big marijuana corporations” rather than our families here in Arkansas.
President of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Eric Pianalto issued the following statement: “Today’s event, hosted by Arkansans Against Legalized Marijuana, is an important educational opportunity related to Arkansas Proposed Amendments 6 & 7 that will be on the November Ballot. Both of these Ballot Issues seek to legalize the use of medical marijuana, and I join a long list of participants from the medical community who oppose these Amendments. It is important to note that I along with my many of colleagues are not opposing any form of marijuana for medical purposes, we simply believe that our physicians, the Federal Drug Administration and the American Medical Association are the most qualified to determine the appropriate use. Issues 6 & 7 are not based on the recommendations and are not right for Arkansas.”
Sheriff Tim Helder of Washington County issued the following statement: “I speak to you not only as a law enforcement officer but as a father and a grandfather. I speak to you in complete opposition to issues 6 & 7 not just from a law enforcement perspective but what is right for our state.
President and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) Dr. Kevin Sabet issued the following statement: “Issues 6 & 7 are not about medicine; they are about a 21-year-old with a headache being able to buy a marijuana candy bar. This is an effort to legalize marijuana across the nation. And while we need more medications and we need more medical research on possible medical uses from marijuana, voting for 6 & 7 is not the answer and it is the wrong path for Arkansas. This should go through a scientific process and not a political process.”
Vice-President of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce Lance Eads issued the following statement: “We want to make sure that we are effective at educating our membership with our concerns on issues of 6& 7. The broadness of these two issues stand a real chance at harming our workplaces which will in turn impact our economy.”
