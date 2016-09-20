Find out more →

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Clinton defends plans for foundation, daughter's continued role

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 12:42 PM


Former President Bill Clinton answers questions about whether something improper is suggested by Chelsea Clinton remaining on the board of the Clinton Foundation should her mother become president.

He said he'll be leaving the board; corporate and foreign contributions will stop; purely public service work will continue. But he said Chelsea Clinton's presence is needed to "superintend" the handing off of work done by thousands of people around the world. Several arms of the foundation hope to become independent or associate with other organizations. Some will be terminated.

A continuing Foundation presence in Little Rock to support the presidential library is expected.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

